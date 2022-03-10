Kevin Magnussen replaces Mazepin at Haas

Kevin Magnussen has signed a multi-year deal to make a sensational return to Formula 1 with Haas in 2022.

The move was made following the team’s decision to part ways with Nikita Mazepin ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

After having driven for McLaren and Renault, Magnussen suited up for Haas from 2017 until his departure from the sport at the end of the 2020 season.

The Danish driver took part in sportscars and IndyCar after his departure and was set to join Peugeot’s World Endurance Championship squad in 2022.

But Magnussen, 29, will instead make an unexpected return to Formula 1 to partner Mick Schumacher for the season ahead, following Haas’ decision announced last Saturday to terminate Mazepin’s contract with immediate effect.

Team Principal Guenther Steiner said: “I’m delighted to welcome Kevin Magnussen back to Haas F1 Team. When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula 1 experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us.

Magnussen added: “I was obviously very surprised but equally very excited to receive the call from Haas F1 Team. I was looking in a different direction regarding my commitments for 2022 but the opportunity to return to compete in Formula 1, and with a team, I know extremely well, was simply too appealing. I really have to say thank you to both Peugeot and Chip Ganassi Racing for releasing me promptly – both are great organizations.

“I’ve been briefed as much as possible on the development of the VF-22 and the potential in the package. There’s work to do but I’m excited to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car in Bahrain.”

Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas’ reserve driver, was widely expected to be the one to replace Mazepin for this year’s season but will instead have to be content with being the third choice.

Fittipaldi, however, will drive the car first in Bahrain, once it has been prepared following flight delays which left the team unable to field their car for the morning session on Thursday before Magnussen takes over his new seat.