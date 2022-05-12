Kevin De Bruyne helped Man City rout Wolves in emphatic response to Liverpool’s challenge at the Molineux.

The Belgian found the net four times as Man city eased to a 5-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers which takes them three points clear at the top of the Premier League table with two games to go.

In what was touted as their biggest test remaining, De Bruyne wasted no time in easing City fans’ nerves when he beat Jose Sa for the first time in the 7th minute.

Bernado Silva’s perfectly weighted ball behind the Wolve’s defense was swept home by the midfielder for the game’s opening goal.

Wolves, known for their contrariness, leveled things just three minutes later.

City were caught out by a counterattack and Leander Dendonker swept the ball home from a Pedro Neto pass.

De Bruyne added his second when Sa failed to parry his pass to Raheem Sterling and the Belgian smashed the rebound into the net to restore City’s lead.

He completed his hat-trick in the 24th minute when he picked up a harmless ball in front of the defense before curling a superb effort with his left foot into the far corner before celebrating by imitating his newest teammate Erling Haaland’s famous meditation celebration.

De Bruyne was in the right place at the right time yet again for his fourth of the night, pouncing on a loose ball in front of the net for the easiest of finishes to extend City’s advantage to three goals right on 60 minutes.

With the game practically over, Sterling was guilty of wasting some easy chances from Phil Foden’s crosses that Haaland would be frothing at the mouth for come next season.

The England international did find an open net in the 84th minute to close out the scoreline.

With Man City routing Wolves and Newcastle before that, they have acquired a superior goal difference to Liverpool with two games to go.

Pep Guardiola’s side realistically needs to win only one of their two reaming games against West Ham and Aston Villa to secure their second Premier League trophy on the trot.