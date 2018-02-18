KE’s customer-friendly initiatives for industries highlighted

Staff Reporter

Karachi

K-Electric’s customer-friendly initiatives for industries have reduced the turnaround time for providing new power connection by 30% in 2017 as compared to its preceding year. These and other customer-friendly initiatives by KE were also showcased during the Sindh Doing Business Reforms Exhibition held at a local hotel. The power utility extends complete facilitation to Industrial Associations in terms of operational queries as well as new power connections. Initiatives like process automation and reduction in number of prerequisites were also received well by the customers. Moreover, KE has set up an internal department to monitor turnaround time of all new industrial applications. Plans are also underway to introduce a dedicated helpline for industrial customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Naheed Memon, Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) said, “We are cognizant of the investments K-Electric had made for improvement in power infrastructure of Karachi and the power utility.