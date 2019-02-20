KE’s customer-centric initiatives for industries highlighted

Staff Reporter

Karachi

K-Electric’s customer-centric initiatives for industries were highlighted during the Sindh Doing Business Reforms Exhibition II organized by the Sindh Investment Department in conjunction with the World Bank at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Aimed at facilitating industrial customers, K-Electric has simplified certain requirements to ease the process of acquiring new power connections as well as for load extension and load regularization. The new connection application form is also available on the company’s website and can be submitted at any KE Customer Care Center across Karachi.

Elaborating on the initiatives, KE spokesperson said “Turnaround time to acquire new industrial power connection has considerably been reduced in Karachi. Moreover, industrial customers are also now offered with the facility to pay their new connection estimate through convenient installments, whereas under a more cost-effective full-paid scheme, the power utility also takes care of all material purchasing and installation work.”

Members of KE’s Energy Conservation team were also present during the exhibition to guide consumers on ways to optimize electricity consumption in their homes and businesses via energy audits.

The power utility also extends complete facilitation to Industrial Associations in terms of operational queries as well as new power connections. Initiatives like process automation and reduction in number of prerequisites were also received well by the customers. Consumers have also been provided the option of tracking the progress of their application via KE’s website under the company’s vision of increasing transparency.

