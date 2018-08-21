Kerala floods: More than a million people in relief camps

New Delhi

More than one million people have packed relief camps to escape devastating monsoon floods that have killed more than 410 people in India’s southwestern state of Kerala, officials said on Tuesday. About 50,000 homes have been destroyed, according to one Kerala legislator, and people are flocking to the camps as the scale of the desolation is revealed by receding waters.

A total of 1,028,000 people were now recorded in about 3,200 relief camps across the state, a state government spokesman told AFP. Six more bodies were found on Monday, he added, taking the toll to more than 410 since the monsoon started in June.

At Chengannur, one of the worst-hit towns, more than 60 centimetres of water still blocked many roads as more rain fell on Tuesday. Army teams said several thousand people in the town remained in homes inundated by 10 days of torrential downpours that have battered the state. Rescue teams in Chengannur on Tuesday finally reached the house of retired army officer KG Pillai, who said up to 2.4 metres of water had engulfed the house where his family had lived since 1952.

“In the past there has never been more than one foot of floods and people are not used to this,” he said. Many roads and homes around Pillai’s house remained inaccessible. “Around 26 people moved into the first floor of our home” to take refuge from the floods, he said. —AFP

