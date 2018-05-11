Keqiang calls for new progress of China-Japan ties

Tokyo

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said here Thursday that new progress and lasting stable development should be made in China-Japan relationship as it returns to the normal track. This is the best way to commemorate the signing of China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, Li told a reception marking the 40th anniversary of the treaty in Tokyo.

The treaty is an important milestone in bilateral ties, and the direction of peace and friendship between China and Japan has been clarified in the treaty, Li said at the reception, which was also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Over the past 40 years, China-Japan relations have achieved remarkable progress under the guidance of the spirit and principles of the treaty, he noted. It is based on the principles of the four cornerstone political documents.—Xinhua