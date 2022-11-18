Kenyan university inks agreement with ICCBS-UoK

The University of Nairobi, Kenya, has signed a collaboration agreement with the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK).

Spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, on Thursday said, “The agreement aims to promote and develop scientific and educational cooperation between the two Institutions.”

According to the spokesman, the collaboration agreement was signed in a meeting held in the University of Nairobi, Kenya, recently. In his visit to Kenya, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator-General, and Prof. Dr. Stephen Kiama Gitahi, the Vice Chancellor University of Nairobi, signed the agreement on behalf of their institutions.

In the meeting, Prof. Iqbal Choudhary mentioned that ICCBS offered over 100 graduate and postgraduate scholarships for Afro Asian Countries. He expressed his hope that through these opportunities the University of Nairobi would send more researchers to Pakistan. ICCBS, University of Karachi has modern laboratories, which are equipped with the state-of-the-art scientific equipment. He also mentioned that Kenya and Pakistan have long standing academic linkages and through this MOU, these linkages will further strengthen.

On his part, Prof. Stephen Kiama Gitahi welcomed the collaboration and he emphasized the importance of implementing the agreement. Prof. Kiama said he was keen to visit Pakistan and learn more about the Institution’s research portfolio.

According to the MOU, the purposes of the collaborative agreement, include conduction of joint research activities, exchange of scholars and students, participation and joint organization of binational conferences, workshops, symposia, and seminars; exchange of faculty members, collaboration in joint research and publications, and capacity building through exchange programs and short courses.