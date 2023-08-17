Kenyan delegation head Geoffrey Gichura Mutura has said that Kenya is gateway to most of African economies including Rawanda and South Sudan.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). LCCI Acting President presented the address of welcome while other members of the delegation, Rachael Waithira Mwangi and Sajjida Parveen Butt also spoke on the occasion. Mutura said, “We came to Karachi to visit an exhibition and have seen a lot of opportunities in Pakistan.” LCCI Acting President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry hoped that participation of the delegation in the 1st International Food & Agriculture Exhibition organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in Karachi would have been helpful.

This expo would have given excellent rundown of the potential of Pakistan’s agriculture & food sector which is not limited to growing and selling fruits & vegetables rather we are doing really well in the fields like Halal meat, rice, seafood, confectionery items, spices, processed food items, cooking oil/ghee, honey and tobacco etc.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan’s food exports are well above US $ 5 billion,” he added.

He commended the role played by Mr. L.D. Khan Commercial Counselor based in the High Commission of Pakistan in Nairobi who recommended the team to visit Pakistan to attend the expo and also have direct interactions with the business community in Karachi, Lahore and Sialkot.

“We would certainly like to make your visit result-oriented so that you may succeed in achieving all objectives you have set before leaving from Kenya to Pakistan.”

The head of the Kenyan delegation said that Kenya is the exporter of tea, coffee and avocado to the West.