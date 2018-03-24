Kenya invites KCCI to participate in trade, investment conference

Karachi

High Commissioner of Kenya, Prof. Julius Kibet Bitok has invited Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to participate and support the forthcoming trade and Investment conference scheduled to be held in Karachi on May 2 and 3, 2018. It will be attended by leading Kenyan businessmen, and Chambers of commerce and Industry from different countries, he said this while exchanging views with the KCCI office-bearers and Managing Committee members at the chamber, said a KCCI statement on Thursday. Kenyan diplomat said that the trade and investment conference would provide a perfect opportunity for B2B meetings with businessmen from Kenya and other parts of the world. The KCCI should collaborate and partner with us to make this event successful. President of KCCI Muffasar Atta Malik, Senior Vice President Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak, Vice President Rehan Hanif, Chairman KCCI Diplomatic Mission and Embassies Liaison Sub-Committee Sohail Amin, Chairman Fairs and Exhibitions Sub-Committee Abdul Rehman Naqi, Chairman Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition Muhammad Idrees also attended. Julius Bitok, while expressing concern over limited trade volume between Pakistan and Kenya, advised the business and industrial community of Karachi to focus on diversifying their exports to Kenya to improve the existing trade volume between the two countries. He said that rice and tea were two main commodities which were traditionally being traded between the two countries.—APP