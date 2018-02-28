Kenwood launches new refrigerators

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The official distributor and manufacturer of Kenwood – R&I Electrical Appliances (PVT) ltd. with a strong foothold of 1200 dealer network bolsters further investment in the country with the launch of novel refrigerator series.

The launch took place at Marriott Karachi in which dealers were invited and the new range of Kenwood Refrigerators was unveiled. Speaking at the event, Mr. Rafiq Parsa CEO R&I Electrical Appliances (PVT) ltd. stated “With the vision of satisfying ever evolving consumer needs, we have come up with superior quality refrigerators at competitive prices to serve our esteemed customers. Kenwood refrigerators are built on international standards with optimum features and true capacity for maximum food storage“.

The new range falls in three variants; Persona – Glass Door Series, Classic – Vinyl Coated series and Titanium – SS series having wide range of colors and sizes reflecting the aesthetics and beauty of Kenwood. The refrigerators are manufactured in state of the art manufacturing facility under license by Kenwood, UK. Humanistic element, consumer convenience and quality of Refrigerators are kept on top priority, making the machines user friendly.

As the event preceded, GM Operations Mr. Mohabat shed light upon the concept and features of the new series stating “The refrigerators are equipped with #1 German SECOP compressors and 75mm thick insulation which enables the machine to save energy up to 35%.

Today, we are expanding in terms of innovation and technology since our ultimate objective is to give our consumers a healthy living with environmental friendly appliances”. He further facilitated queries of dealers who were enquiring about the features pertaining to the Refrigerator. This also helped in boosting confidence amongst the dealers regarding the Refrigerator’s durability and exclusive features.