KEG, KPC strongly condemn forces’ action against journalists

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Editors’ Guild (KEG) and Kashmir Press Club (KPC) have strongly condemned the use of brute force against three Kashmiri journalists during performance of professional duties at Pampore in Pulwama district, the other day.

KEG in a statement issued in Srinagar said that one of the three journalists, Kamran Yousuf, who works for a Delhi based news portal, was severely injured in the attack by the troops.

Kamran as per the statement had told reporters that he had gone to cover the cordon and search operation and well before he could start work, Indian paramilitary troops asked him to go away.

“As he was moving away from the spot, police officer pounced upon him without any reason and beat him ruthlessly.

He somehow fled and reached the hospital with the help of his colleagues where the doctors treated him.

He will have to stay bed-ridden for many days owing to his leg injury,” the statement added.

“KEG condemns the use of force against the media persons,” it said, adding that Editors’ body asked the authorities to permit media in delivering their professional duties.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Press Club (KPC) strongly condemned the thrashing of three journalists by Indian troops in Pulwama.

“Going by the account of Kamran, it is clear that the police have targeted journalists to stop them from carrying out their professional work which is reprehensible,” it said.

The KPC pointed out this is not the first incident where journalists has been targeted by the forces and stopped from carrying out their professional work.

“In the past too many such incidents of harassment, thrashing and summoning of media persons have been brought to the notice of the authorities at the highest level,” it said.

The management of the Press Club while demanding strong action against the personnel involved in the incident urged the authorities to take note of such difficulties media persons face while delivering their duties on the ground.—KMS