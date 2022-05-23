Keep Zardari in loop in every decision, Nawaz tells party leaders

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that allies should be taken in full confidence on the PTI’s long march and in every decision Asif Ali Zardari should be kept in loop.

Sources privy to the development said an important consultative meeting of PML-N was held in which the political situation in the country, PTI’s long march and early elections were discussed. Nawaz Sharif also attended the consultative meeting via video link from London, sources said.

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif advised that if the government does not get IMF public relief package then big decisions should be taken, sources added.

Taking a dig at Imran Khan, Nawaz said the noise of the long march was made to affect the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund(IMF).

After extensive deliberation, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has decided to continue running the government as he refused to dissolve the national assembly amid political pressure and economic woes.

The decision comes after rounds of consultation with the top leadership of the heads of the ruling coalition parties during last week.

The PML-N led government has also decided to counter PTI’s long march strictly if the marchers resort to unlawful activity.

It has been decided to arrest the participants of the long march who would try to take the law into their hands.

Along with it, the government has also decided not to accede to any unconstitutional demand by PTI chairman Imran Khan.