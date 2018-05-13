Keep Pakistaniat alive

I would like to bring the fact that we, the Pakistanis, who define ourselves and our lifestyle on the basis of our cultural and religious beliefs – have started to drift away from our roots.

In times when modernization is inevitable to be able to cope up with this fast paced and ever-changing world, I find it more than ever necessary that we remember our roots while branching out into the world. Everywhere I turn, I see Western influence in our society. Speaking in English is preferred over speaking in Urdu – in fact, one can hardly speak an entire sentence without including at least one English word.

Disrespecting elders and using foul language has turned into a cool thing to do. Most of the ads featuring and targeting the youth have actors in Western outfits. The scarf, an integral part of the Pakistani dress, has become unfashionable to wear. In fact, I recently went to a well-known shop who was selling the scarf in a suit separately for almost 2000 PKR- more expensive than the suit’s shirt! We, the Pakistani people, need to wake up and realize that we are starting to lose our individuality. We need to keep the Pakistaniat in us alive. We need to understand that adapting does not mean that we lose our morals, culture and uniqueness. I beseech the Pakistani people – ingrain the seed of your own culture in your children’s minds. Before you move forward and try to fit in this world, do look back and remember where you come from.

HANIA HABIB

Karachi

