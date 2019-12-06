STAFF REPORTER
RAWALPINDI
Chairman National Accountability
Bureau Justice
(r) Javed Iqbal said on Friday
that in order for the
state of Medina to be built,
personal interests would
have to take a backseat to
national ones.
The chairman of the
anti-graft body was
speaking to participants
at an event where he said
that if holding people accountable
was a crime
then NAB would keep on
committing it continu-
Keep national interest ahead of
personal one: Chairman NAB
ously.
“NAB has decided that it
will not see the face. It will
see the case on its merits,”
he said. “The country owes
more than $100 million
hence those who looted it
will be held accountable.”
He said that there were
numerous laws present in
Pakistan to keep corruption
and money laundering
in check. However,
implementation on these
laws was needed.
“If we are to build the
state of Medina, we must
keep the national interest
above personal interests,”
he said.The statement
from Justice Iqbal comes
at a time when the government
and opposition are
hitting out at each other.
Both parties accuse each
other of corruption and financial
mismanagement.
On Wednesday, PMLN
President Shehbaz
Sharif lashed out at the
federal government and
claimed that a ‘Niazi-NAB
nexus’ was behind the
move to freeze his assets.
Shehbaz had said that
the courts had granted
him bail on merit in the
Ashiana Housing
Scheme and the clean
drinking water cases.
