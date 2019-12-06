STAFF REPORTER

RAWALPINDI

Chairman National Accountability

Bureau Justice

(r) Javed Iqbal said on Friday

that in order for the

state of Medina to be built,

personal interests would

have to take a backseat to

national ones.

The chairman of the

anti-graft body was

speaking to participants

at an event where he said

that if holding people accountable

was a crime

then NAB would keep on

committing it continu-

Keep national interest ahead of

personal one: Chairman NAB

ously.

“NAB has decided that it

will not see the face. It will

see the case on its merits,”

he said. “The country owes

more than $100 million

hence those who looted it

will be held accountable.”

He said that there were

numerous laws present in

Pakistan to keep corruption

and money laundering

in check. However,

implementation on these

laws was needed.

“If we are to build the

state of Medina, we must

keep the national interest

above personal interests,”

he said.The statement

from Justice Iqbal comes

at a time when the government

and opposition are

hitting out at each other.

Both parties accuse each

other of corruption and financial

mismanagement.

On Wednesday, PMLN

President Shehbaz

Sharif lashed out at the

federal government and

claimed that a ‘Niazi-NAB

nexus’ was behind the

move to freeze his assets.

Shehbaz had said that

the courts had granted

him bail on merit in the

Ashiana Housing

Scheme and the clean

drinking water cases.