‘Keep courage, you were God’s gift to me’, father to parting son

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a parting phone conversation between a martyred youth, Eitmaad Hussain Dar and his father and son during a cordon and search operation launched by Indian forces in Shopian on last Sunday, has gone viral on social media across the Valley. In a nearly six-minute audio released, Eitmaad Hussain Dar tells his father, “I’m trapped. If I made any mistakes, please forgive me.” The father urges him to “remain steadfast and have patience”. “I won’t tell you to surrender. I can’t tell you that,” he said. Eitmaad responded, “No, no…” and adds, “Abu ji, I just want you to be pleased with me and God will also be happy with me.”

When father ask his son whether there are any chances of breaking the siege, the son replies: “We tried a lot to escape but we couldn’t.” The father then says, “Keep courage. You were God’s gift to me and are returning to him.” 26-year-old Eitmaad, an MPhil degree holder and junior research fellow was a resident of Amshipora in Shopian.—KMS