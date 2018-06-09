Keep Army out of politics

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is on record having reiterated more than once his firm commitment to democracy prevailing in the country and in furtherance to his quite categorical statement, the army spokesman has dilated on wide ranging subjects and particularly saying that the army should not be dragged into politics or upcoming general elections. According to the reports in the newspapers, Director General, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), information wing of Pakistan Army Major General Abdul Ghafoor said that everyone wants the upcoming general elections in the country should be held on time.

The army spokesman said that 2018 is a year of changes , political parties are competing against each other, the army is pleased that the second consecutive democratic government has completed its tenure, the military has nothing to do with the exercise, the military will fulfill the role it has been assigned under the Constitution, criticism of institutions is fine but attacks on Pakistan will not be tolerated and stressed the need for monitoring social media for checking lethal propaganda against the state and security institutions. T

hose indulging in social media as a matter of habit should do so realizing their obligations towards the State of Pakistan, the society at large and that unbridled freedom of expression cannot be granted without being accompanied by due responsibility, defence and security matters better not be touched at all as had been the case some years back till tv channels, cell phones and social media invaded Pakistan like other countries around the globe. The social media crazy elements may criticize one or the other government but they must refrain from hurling anything against Pakistan irresponsibly in any manner which the ISPR Chief has quite right pointedly stated will not be tolerated at all.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

