It goes without saying that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif besides being a hard task master, good administrator and committed as well as dedicated to the welfare and well-being of the people is also a keen sports promoter as games greatly help in building strong and healthy mind and body of youth.

Third Edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has commenced in a colourful and entertaining manner in Dubai and its final is to be played in Karachi in the last week of March 2018 and number of international players besides local cricketers are participating in the T-20 Over matches to the great appreciation of the cricket enthusiasts within the country and abroad. According to the media, Chief Minister has not wasted a minute in felicitating the management of the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Super League on the start of third edition of PSL in a colourful manner and wished it a great success.

The CM has joined millions of cricket enthusiasts by expressing hope and confidence that PSL Third Edition will greatly help in restoration and revival of international cricket in Pakistan and said that due to this tournament the Cricket enthusiasts will be enjoying an international level sports activity and holding of more such international sports events go a long way in promoting positive, soft and moderate image of Pakistan and its peace-loving people before the international community. He said that PSL has already paved the way for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan to a great extent and hopefully more and more such matches will also lead to restoring hustle and bustle of our Cricket Stadiums across the country. The revival of international cricket is not far away hopefully.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

