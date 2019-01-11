KE vows to resolve industry’s issue

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A meeting of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) and officials of K-Electric held at KATI, headquarters here, to discuss complains and issues pertaining electric supply and maintenance.

President KATI Danish Khan, Senior Vice President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Chairman & CEO KITE Zubair Chhaya, Chairman K-Electric Standing Committee Najmul Arfeen, S.M Yahya, Ehteshamuddin, Sheikh Fazle Jalil represented the association while from K-Electric, Director External Affairs Asmer Naim, Director Strategy Ahsan Anis, General Manager, IBC KIMZ Mr. Mukhtar Ahmed Rao and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

President KATI Danish Khan said that efficiency of industrial production depends on the performance of the energy sector.

He said in current economic conditions the country, to boost the industrial production should be the top most priority of every institution, especially from energy sector. He appreciated the quick response on complains by K-Electric.

“However, there is an urgent need to resolve pending issues”, he added.

