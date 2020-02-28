KE removes illegal connections from Baldia

The K-Electric’s (KE) drive against illegal connections/ hooks continues full throttle in different parts of the city. In a recent drive in Baldia Town, KE successfully removed over 500 illegal connections from Yousuf Goth, Etihad Town and Sector 4G along with other locations. During the drive, illegal electricity networks were taken down despite resistance and protests by the local kunda mafia. Notices were also served to residents involved in power theft. Per KE spokesperson, “Illegal abstraction of power is not only a major safety hazard and one of the leading causes of electrocution, it is also an encroachment of KE’s power network damaging the electrical system and compromising reliability of power supply. KE’s efforts against power theft have resulted in successfully exempting over 70% of the city from load-shed and we urge consumers to support our efforts to combat this societal menace.”–PR