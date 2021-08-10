KE, PLL sign gas supply agreement for 900 MW BQPS-III Plant

Staff Reporter Islamabad

K-Electric (KE) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) on Tuesday signed a gas supply agreement for the provision of 150 MMCFD for a 900 MW RLNG based power plant.

CEO K-Electric (KE) Moonis Alvi and CEO Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) Masood Nabi signed the first of its kind Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) between a public sector energy company and a private sector power utility of the country on behalf of their respective organization.

Federal Minister for Energy Mr. Muhammad Hammad Azhar witnessed the historic signing ceremony.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tabish Gauhar and Secretary Petroleum also attended the ceremony.

Senior officials from the Government of Pakistan and both the companies were also present on the occasion.

This is the first agreement of its kind where RLNG is being directly supplied by a government entity to a private sector company.

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar also lauded both organizations on this milestone, calling it “a step in the right direction for the future of Karachi and a positive move for both KE and PLL which ensures the interests of both parties as well as Karachi.”

BQPS-III is KE’s flagship project valued at over USD 600 million and will add 900 MW to KE’s generation supply and meet Karachi’s growing power demands.

Speaking on the occasion CEO KE Moonis Alvi said, “this is a great occasion and I’d like to thank the Honorable Minister and the Ministry of Energy for their support and commitment to Karachi.

Work on BQPS-III is progressing swiftly and this is the fastest commissioning of a project in recent times.

The addition of this plant will go a long way in supporting Karachi’s continued socio-economic growth.”

CEO PLL, Masood Nabi said, “this will remain as a key moment in the public-private collaborative efforts towards the country’s sustained growth.