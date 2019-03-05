KE partners with OUP to bring Karachi Literature Festival 2019

Staff Reporter

Karachi

K-Electric has partnered with the Oxford University Press to bring the 10th edition of Karachi Literature Festival 2019 being held from 1st to 3rd March at a local hotel in Karachi.

Besides an informative session by KE’s Chief Distribution Officer, Amer Zia during the festival, the power utility also organized its Plant for Pakistan drive and distributed saplings among the attendees in addition to setting up an Energy Conservation kiosk to raise public awareness around energy conservation and promote energy efficiency initiatives.

*Speaking on the occasion, Amer Zia, Chief Distribution Officer, K-Electric said, “KE is committed to promote healthy activities and over the years has created several platforms to channelize positive energy of the new generation for the uplift of sports, education, health and other social projects. Our vision encompasses long-term growth not just for our customers and employees, but also for the wider society. Being an integral part of Karachi and a responsible corporate citizen, KE will continue to collaborate and support social movements like KLF in the future too.”

erming the unplanned expansion of the city a critical challenge he appealed for strengthened urban planning while saying that vertical growth of Karachi added to the unexpected power demand. “Power theft continues to be a big menace which is why our biggest focus is to remove kundas (illegal connections), educate people and bring more and more people on to the grid.” While the power utility’s consistent efforts to curb the menace of power theft and illegal abstraction coupled with investment and upgradation have resulted in provision of reliable power across its network, however encroachments and illegal settlements around power infrastructure remain a critical challenge – creating a hazardous environment.

Share on: WhatsApp