KE officials briefed NA PAC about performance

Islamabad

Officials from K-Electric briefed the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday in a meeting headed by member Khursheed Shah. The attendees included officials from K-Electric and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority. The discussion revolved around the overall functions and performance of K-Electric.

CEO K-Electric Tayyab Tareen, in a presentation, explained that more investment was made by K-Electric in the last few years than committed, which helped improve generation, transmission and distribution networks. Moreover, the utility has remained successful in decreasing the line losses from 35% to 21%. KE invested over Rs1.4 billion in its systems and added 13 grid stations. The power demand of Karachi in increasing rapidly and KE is all committed to meet the growing power demand, Moreover, KE has reinvested all the profits into the system to further upgrade it.

The committee also discussed the issue of illegal hook connections to which KE officials apprised that kunda-resistant Ariel Bundled Cables are being installed across Karachi to deal with this menace. The utility has brought in a constant stream of investments to improve the overall power infrastructure of the city. Continued interest of Shanghai Electric Power Company in Karachi was termed a healthy sign, given that SEP plans to invest up to $9 billion in power infrastructure of Karachi. However, the acquisition process of KE has not yet completed. Committee member Arif alvi apprised that KE should address the concerns of its consumers and explain to them that the meters used in its systems are ISO certified. They’re manufactured in Lahore and are used by all power utilities in the country.—PR