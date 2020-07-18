KE launches safety awareness campaign

The K-Electric (KE) launches a wide-spread safety awareness campaign, ahead of a monsoon season that is predicted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department to be higher than last year. The power utility has reiterated the importance of collective and individual responsibility for public safety and has reissued the call to keep safe distance from electricity infrastructure. KE has cautioned people to maintain at least 3 meters distance from power infrastructure including poles, transformers, downed cables, low-hanging power lines and trees that have fallen on power lines. In addition, cognizant of the high numbers of electrocution incidents occurring inside homes, K-Electric has also advised that electric sockets/switches and electrical devices/equipment such as water pumps and motors should not touched.