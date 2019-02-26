KE holds awareness session on Ease of Doing Business

Staff Reporter

Karachi

K-Electric conducted an awareness session on Ease of Doing Business: Getting Electricity indicator in collaboration with the World Bank and Investment Department Sindh here on Monday.

During the session, prominent businessmen and representatives of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry; S.I.T.E. Superhighway Association of Industry; Korangi Association of Trade & Industry; Federal B. Area Association of Trade & Industry acknowledged customer-centric initiatives implemented by K-Electric for industries.

