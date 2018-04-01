KE hints at prolonged load-shedding during WI series, Ramazan

Staff Reporter

Unlike previous years when K-Electric ‘promised’ uninterrupted power supply at least during iftar and sehr in Ramazan, this time the power supply company has hinted at increasing load-shedding hours in different areas of the city in the holy month.

While addressing a news conference at a local hotel, KE Communications Strategy and Stakeholder Engagement Director Sadia Dada said longer hours of power cuts could be faced by citizens during Ramazan and West Indies cricket series as power shortfall has doubled.

The shortfall is due to decrease in gas supply, Dada said.

Although KE cities low gas pressure as the reason behind increased hours of load-shedding, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited said regular gas supply was being provided to the KE despite it being the primary defaulter of the organisation.

However, the KE official said that being a strategic organisation they were exempted from paying late surcharge, as per the rules of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

The two entities had also taken their war online. KE said it was getting only 90 mmcfd of gas at the moment, which was insufficient to meet the energy demands of consumers, compared to an average of 163 mmcfd in summer 2017 and 193 mmcfd in summer 2016.

According to SSGC, the Gas Supply Agreement between the two companies is for 10 mmcfd only, but SSGC is continuing to supply around 95 mmcfd of gas to KE in the larger interest of the people of Karachi.

Most parts of the city plunged into darkness a few days back when power supply was suspended for a long duration. The citizens had taken to the streets to protest the power outages.

Taking notice of the ongoing tussle between K-Electric and SSGC, Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Leghari had instructed the two companies to resolve the issue in the interest of the public.

He called on the two companies to resolve the matter of outstanding payments according to law. Karachi is facing extreme heat, the residents should be provided with [uninterrupted] power, he said.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah wrote a letter to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, supporting the power company’s claim of gas supply shortage from SSGC.

In his letter, the CM Sindh said that the increase in loadshedding can be an alarming situation, which can eventually lead to law and order issues.

The CM Sindh asked the prime minister to direct the SSGCL to act in accordance with the ECC decision and not reduce the gas supply.