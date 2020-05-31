KE Customer Care Centers to resume services from Monday

The K-Electric is cognizant of the fact that the fight against the COVID-19 threat is still ongoing but as the city and the country gradually ease back towards normal business, the power utility will be also resuming operations across all spheres of its operations, effective Monday, June 01, 2020. Critical KE installations such as power plants and load dispatch centers and field teams have already been operating under strict guidelines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and now Customer Care Centers (CCC) which, until now were offering selected services at some locations only, will also resume and offer full scale of services to customers.—PR