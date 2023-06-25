K-Electric and Visa teamed up to revolutionize the way consumers pay their utility bills. The collaboration, aimed at bringing convenience and value to K-Electric customers, enables them to make digital payments through Visa’s cutting-edge payment solutions and partner bank mobile applications. Under this strategic partnership, Visa cardholders from prominent banks such as HBL, Bank Alfalah, Meezan Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Easypaisa will enjoy a host of benefits. Customers with electricity bills of a minimum of Rs1,000 will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs500 when they scan the Visa Dynamic Payment QR code using their bank’s mobile application’s Scan to Pay feature. Upon confirmation, customers will receive an SMS notification on their registered mobile phone number, and the cashback amount will be credited towards their following month’s bill. While the cashback offer will be available for a limited campaign period, the Scan to Pay feature will continue to provide seamless payment options.

“We are excited to leverage a proven solution such as our QR code technology to facilitate easy and direct transactions and thus eliminate friction associated with key consumer pain points in the utilities sector,” says Umar Khan, the country manager of Visa Pakistan.

The collaboration between K-Electric and Visa signifies the growing importance of digital payment solutions in the modern world. As consumers increasingly embrace the convenience and security of digital transactions, businesses, and service providers must adapt and provide innovative payment options. Through this partnership, K-Electric stands at the forefront of this digital revolution, empowering its customers to manage their utility bills while enjoying valuable incentives conveniently.

In conclusion, K-Electric’s strategic partnership with Visa shows a significant milestone in the digitization of utility bill payments. By harnessing the power of Visa’s digital payment solutions, K-Electric empowers its customers with enhanced convenience and value. As the world becomes increasingly digital, such collaborations are vital for transforming traditional industries and delivering superior experiences to consumers.