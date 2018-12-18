KDA’s Christian employees to get salaries ahead of Christmas

The Director General of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Samiuddin Siddiqui, has ordered the payment of advance salary for the month of December 2018 to all the Christian employees to facilitate them in Christmas celebrations.

He said that all heads of various departments must send salary bill of Christian employees to Director Finance Atta Abbas as their salaries should be given early, said a statement on Monday.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp