KDA to start development work at 54 play grounds

Director General, Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Samiuddin Siddiqi on Monday said that the KDA has planned to begin work soon to develop playground at as many as 54 sites in the metropolis.

He expressed these views while speaking at the inauguration of a cricket tournament by hitting the ball at KCCA Cricket Ground Peoples Chowrangi.

He said that remove the encroachments from the KDA land to provide healthy amusement facilities to the people, especially, to the youths, is among the priorities of the KDA.—APP

