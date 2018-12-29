KDA school teachers problems to be resolved

Director General (DG), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Samiuddin Siddiqi Friday assured the management and teachers of the KDA School North Karachi and C.O.D Hills School that their genuine issues will be resolved. He stated this while talking to the management and teachers of KDA School North Karachi and C.O.D Hills School at his office in Civic Center, said a statement. The DG said that members of the Development and Planning Committee will be called next week to resolve the matter of teachers’ promotion.

