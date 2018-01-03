KDA Hajj balloting on Jan 8

As many as 25 employees of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) will be provided facility to perform Hajj this year, said Director General KDA, Samiuddin Siddiqi here on Tuesday.

The employees having over 40 years of age and more than 10 years in service including male and female will be entitled for facility, said a statement. Sami Siddiqi said that 14 employees of grade 1 to 15 including 12 male and two female, 11 employees of grade 16 and above including nine male and two female will be selected through balloting to perform Hajj.—APP

