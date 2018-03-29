KDA focuses on launching public housing scheme in Korangi

Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Samiudddin Siddiqi has said that the KDA is planning for a public housing scheme on KDA land in Korangi town.

He said that PC-1 for the project of the public housing scheme would be prepared and submitted to the Sindh government for approval. The KDA DG said this while talking to a delegation of Balochistan government officers which called on him here, said a statement.

Siddiqi said that the KDA is busy in envisaging new projects of infrastructure development and residential schemes for the metropolis. Secretary Local Government Balochistan, Ali Akber Baloch, Chief Officer Muhammad Farooq Tareen and Additional Secretary Naeem Bazai were among the members of the delegation.—APP

