KDA DG reviews work on Sandspit road

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) AsifIkram visited the site and reviewed the ongoing work for construction of road from Kaka Pirin Sands Pit to Y Junction PNS Himalaya Manoracheck-post. During the visit, the Director General KDA expressed satisfaction over the construction work and directed the concerned authorities to complete the work within the stipulated time. It is to be noted that the construction work of about 6 km road is in full swing with the cooperation of Sindh Government to enhance the beauty of the tourist spot. The 6 km road is 24 feet wide and about 2 km road is carpeted after RCC. A New Jersey Barrier (Protection Wall) will be built along the road. Stone pitching with New Jersey Barrier mangrove trees will be installed to enhance the beauty of the road, while parking will be provided at fourdifferent locations Allocations will be made where parking and restaurant and public washrooms will be provided. DG KDA was accompanied by Chief Engineer Mubeen Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.