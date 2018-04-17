KDA budget preparations under process

Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Sami-ud-Din Siddiqui has said that preparation for budget of current financial year 2018-19 is in the process while it will be brought in coming governing body session for approval.

He was expressing his views during a budget session which was

headed by him here in the Civic Center, said a press release on Monday.

On the occasion, Director finance and Director Budget briefed

Sami-ud- Din Siddiqui regarding the departmental budget.

The KDA Director General gave instructions to the director budget that minimum numbers of residential and other schemes must be included in current financial year.

In current financial year our focus would be to bring new schemes

for the downtrodden and underprivileged citizens, he said.

He said that due to full cooperation of Sindh Government

the department is going to be financially stable while it is core responsibility of officers to create sources of revenue.The session was attended by Secretary KDA Fuzail Bukhari, Chief

Engineer Ram Chand, Adviser Sports Junaid Ali Shah, Director Land Syed

Arshad.—APP

