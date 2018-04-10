KDA budget preparation for 2018-19 discussed

Member of Administration Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Ghulam Abbas Detho directed the officials concerned that the documents of the budget of KDA for 2018-19 should be prepared as soon as possible to submit for approval in the next governing body meeting.He said this during a meeting of the officials of the KDA held at the Civic Center here, said a press release on Monday.

Secretary of KDA Fuzail Bukhari, Director Land Syed Arshad Abbas,Additional Director Recovery Muhammad Shahid, Deputy Secretary General Shakeel Ahmed, Director IT Syed Kamal Ahamed, Project Director Lines Area Dildar Shah, Director Traffic & Engineering Bureau Qazi AbdulQadir and Media Coordinator Farman Shah were also present—APP

