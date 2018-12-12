KCR anti-encroachment operation begins

Staff Reporter

An anti-encroachment drive to clear the land earmarked for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) has begun on Tuesday.

Heavy contingents of police are accompanying the railways administration and the city administration as they began the operation in Liaquatabad, Gharibabad and furniture market. The operation has not started in Gulberg. Joint Director of Land and Railway Imtiaz Siddiqui had said earlier in the day that the operation would be launched in the furniture market in Karachi’s Gharibabad area.

The operation was to begin yesterday, but had been delayed by a day so that people occupying KCR land had time to vacate their shops and homes, Joint Director of Land and Railway Imtiaz Siddiqui had said. Railways officials along with the district administration — backed by the police — had visited the Gharibabad furniture market yesterday and announced their plan to launch the drive on Tuesday. The operation is expected to conclude within two days’ time.

The final notice to traders running businesses on the encroached piece of land proved effective as a large number of people started moving their shops from the area. “We don’t want anyone to suffer any losses,” Siddiqui had said, adding that some 1,200 encroachments are intact on the land earmarked for the defunct metro rail system.

The Supreme Court last month issued directions for removal of encroachments from railway lines as well as to clear the land of Pakistan Railways through deputy commissioners concerned.

Following the order, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation planned on clearing encroachers out from about 360 acres of land in the city. As many as 5,653 illegally constructed structures are expected to be razed during the operation to clear more than 29 acres of KCR land.

So far, more than 3,000 shops have been demolished in different areas of Karachi in the 36 days since the drive began, according to estimates based on information accessed from multiple sources.

Following the outcry against the operation by the business community, the Centre last week decided to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the anti-encroachment drive.

On his day-long visit to Karachi yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had declared that the government would stand by the people who had fallen victims to the anti-encroachment operation and would not allow exploitation of citizens under the guise of the ongoing drive.

