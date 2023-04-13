KCEU expresses concern over India’s move to hold G-20 meeting in IIOJK

The Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has expressed grave concern over India’s decision to hold the G-20 meeting in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels said that G-20 countries should be aware of the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that by holding an international event in Srinagar, the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government wants to mislead the world community about the prevailing grim situation in IIOJK and legitimize its illegal actions of August 05, 2019.

He said, through such a move, India wants to consolidate its illegitimate occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. Strongly rejecting the Indian action, he reminded the world that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been on the UN Security Council’s agenda for the last over seven decades.

The KECU Chairman demanded that the inter-national community, specially the G-20 countries, must take cognizance of the continued killing of the innocent people of Kashmir by the Indian troops. He said the G-20 countries should avoid participating in any meeting in the UN-mandated disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.—KMS