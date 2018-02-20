KCCI’s team to depart for Mauritius on Feb 26

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In response to the invitation extended by the Mauritian President Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, a high-level trade delegation from the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) will be departing for Mauritius on February 26, 2018 to not only explore Trade and Investment opportunities between the two countries and the neighboring countries of Mauritius but also seek ways and means of how to effectively penetrate into the huge African Market via Mauritius.

KCCI’s delegation, being led by its Vice President M. Rehan Hanif, will hold numerous meetings including meetings with the Mauritian President, Office Bearers of Mauritian Chamber of Commerce, representatives of Greenwich University in Mauritius, Pakistan’s High Commission and other important meetings with the Mauritian business and industrial community.

Vice President KCCI Rehan Hanif, while commenting on the forthcoming visit of KCCI’s delegation to Mauritius, said that the first and foremost purpose is to enhance the existing meagre trade volume between the two countries and review the feasibility of routing Pakistani goods to African countries via Mauritius.