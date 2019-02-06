KCCI will never leave market affectees alone: Junaid

Staff Reporter

Karachi

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Junaid Esmail Makda has said that the Karachi Chamber fully understands and realizes the grievances being faced by the affectees of numerous markets whose shops were completely razed during the recent anti-encroachment drive therefore, this Chamber will never leave them alone during the difficult time and will continue its quest for their rehabilitation.

Exchanging views with the affectees of numerous markets during their visit to Karachi Chamber, Junaid Makda said, “As the Office Bearers have been fully assisting anyone who approaches the Chamber to seek help under specific instructions of Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, we are striving really hard so that the affectees could get alternate places to restart their business activities in a conducive and peaceful business environment.

Senior Vice President KCCI Khurram Shahzad, Vice President KCCI Asif Sheikh Javaid, Chairman KCCI’s Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon along with Mehboob Azam, Mehmood Hamid, Asif Shahzad, Tanveer Barry, Ehsan Gujjar and Managing Committee Members were also present at the meeting which was attended by representatives from Empress Market, Jahangir Park Market, Zoological Garden Market, Kohri Garden Market, Mairaj Market, Jinnah Market, Katrik Road Market, Akbar Road Market, Urdu Bazar, Aurangzeb Market and Lee Market. While appreciating the small traders for agreeing to KCCI’s suggestion to postpone their sit-in outside CM House, Junaid Makda said that the Karachi Chamber never supports or favors sit-ins as they firmly believe in resolving numerous issues through table talks.

“We are holding frequent meetings with Mayor Karachi and are also pursuing the Sindh Government so that the problems being suffered by small traders could be amicably resolved”, he added. Junaid Makda was fairly optimistic that the Karachi Chamber will play a decisive role in the relocation and balloting of alternate places for the affectees. He said, “As the anti-encroachment drive has resulted in making huge number of people completely jobless, we fear that the situation was likely to give birth to criminals, posing severe threat to the law and order situation of Karachi where peace has finally started prevailing.”

He requested Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter to visit KCCI at the earliest in order to respond to business community’s concerns and thoroughly explain their plans for relocation of affectees at suitable alternate locations.

“To minimize the grievances being faced by the affectees, the Karachi Chamber is ready to play its due role and extend full cooperation to the government in the rehabilitation activities but they are requested to expedite the process because the affectees are losing their patience”, he added. Chairman Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon, in his remarks, informed that they have compiled data of all the affectees of numerous markets and were in constant touch Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani and CM’s Advisor Waqar Mehdi.

Share on: WhatsApp