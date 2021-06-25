KCCI, town associations distressed over suspension of gas supply

Observer Report Karachi

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry and its affiliated industrial town associations have shown deep distress towards non-supply of gas to industries of Karachi for the last 14 days since 11 June, 2021 with zero gas pressure which has crippled industries and halted production that will ultimately lead to huge losses.

According to a statement issued, the supply of gas has been closed in the name of annual turnaround (ATA) of Kunnar Pasaki field. Previously such disruption was caused due to ATA of Gambat field.

All such ATA / maintenance must be planned at least six months and intimated to all concerned promptly.