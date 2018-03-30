KCCI to remain open until 5 pm today for membership renewal

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in a statement issued, informed all its members that KCCI’s Membership Department will remain operational on Friday, March 30, 2018, till 5:00 PM for membership renewal.

The Membership Department will remain operational on Friday from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and after Namaz-e-Jumma, the process of membership renewal will resume from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

Karachi Chamber is currently renewing membership for the year 2018-19 and as per Trade Organizations Act 2013, the last date for renewal of membership is 31st March 2018 (Saturday).

KCCI has already intimated members through letters, emails and SMS service that the membership of Karachi Chamber shall expire on 31-03-2018 and all members have been advised to get their membership renewed on or before the last date.

In case an existing member could not get the membership renewed on or before 31st March 2018, his/her membership shall cease automatically and to become KCCI member again, they will have to go through the entire re-admission process.