KCCI to support SSGC’s drive against gas thieves: Javed

SSGC proposes to induct KCCI rep on board to yield positive results, says Chairman

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Chairman Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Lt-Gen. (Retd.) Javed Zia has said that Karachi Chamber’s valid demand for representation on SSGC’s Board of Director will be fully supported by him as it will help in bridging the gap between the business and industrial community and the utility service provider.

“This is a very important point raised by President KCCI and I will have no hesitation in fully advocating KCCI’s demand as soon as I receive relevant letter for comments about the chamber’s representation on SSGC’s Board from the CM House”, he assured He was speaking at a meeting during his visit to Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

Zia assured full support and cooperation to business and industrial community in resolving issues, besides vowing to improve the performance of the gas utility, whose strengths and weaknesses have a direct impact on the economy of the country.

Commenting on some of the issues raised by the President KCCI in his welcome address, Javed Zia advised holding another joint meeting at the earliest either at SSGC’s Head Office or at KCCI so that these issues could be extensively discussed with relevant officers of SSGC and accordingly resolved.

He was of the opinion that other business and trade associations should also become part of the proposed meeting so that everyone could collectively devise strategies and move forward with hand-in-hand.

Referring to President KCCI’s comments pertaining to the first right of every province on its natural resources under Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the SSGC Chairman reaffirmed that he will fight for the rights of Sindh province.

“If Sindh is the largest producer of gas, it must get its due share. However, I will try to logically raise voice on this issue and come up with a model based on technical support from my team in order to create a win-win situation,” he added.