KCCI president opens Int’l Office Suppliers and Stationary Asia

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Junaid Ahmed Makda, President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has inaugurated International Office Suppliers and Stationary Asia Exhibition at Expo Centre, Karachi.

At the inauguration, he said that China was supporting Pakistan for economic growth. He said that China wanted to shift its small industries to Pakistan.

Makda urged the government to give priority and launch special schemes for the promotion of small industries.

He lauded the organizers of the exhibition and said such events would help to understand the industry.

KCCI president said that the local currency had witnessed massive decline over short span of time and this had resulted in sharp inflation.

“The rupee depreciation will increase the cost of imported products,” he said and added the present government had already availed 45 days out of its 100 days to resolve the economic issues.

He said that the present government was facing serious economic challenges and it would take some time to overcome. But he urged the government to explain its policy.

Khursheed Nizam, President, E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan said that deals worth $50 million were expected at Hunan Commodity and International Office Suppliers and Stationary Asia exhibitions.

He also estimated that visitors’ number in these exhibitions would be over 40,000. Khursheed Nizam said that small hydro power plants had been introduced at the Hunan Commodity Asia exhibition. He informed that around 300 such hydro plants were required in KPK.

On the other hand, 60 stalls were set up to showcases products related to International Office Suppliers and Stationary Asia exhibition.

