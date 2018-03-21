KCCI members advised renewing membership by March 31

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), in a statement issued, advised all its members to renew their KCCI membership by March 31, 2018, in order to avoid any inconvenience.

The process of membership renewal is currently underway at the Karachi Chamber for the year 2018-19 and as per Trade Organizations Act 2013, the last date for renewal of membership is 31st March 2018.

The Chamber has already intimated its members through a letter, email and SMS service that the membership of Karachi Chamber shall expire on 31-03-2018 thus all members must get their membership renewed on or before 31-03-2018 by submitting prescribed membership fee along with proof of filing of last income tax and sales tax returns, if applicable.

KCCI cautioned that in case an existing member could not get the membership renewed on or before 31st March 2018, his or her membership shall cease automatically and to become KCCI member again, they will have to go through the entire re-admission process.