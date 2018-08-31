KCCI lauds PM’s stance against blasphemous caricatures competition resulting in cancellation

Zafar Ahmed Khan

Karachi

The leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) & Office Bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) have highly appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s clear stance who strongly criticized the Dutch Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders’ announcement to hold a competition of blasphemous caricatures that resulted in cancelation of planned caricature contest.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Chairman BMG & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, Vice Chairmen BMG & Former Presidents Tahir Khaliq, Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, President KCCI Muffasar Atta Malik, Senior Vice President Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak and Vice President Rehan Hanif fully supported the government’s clear stance against caricature contest which simply cannot be tolerated as it was hurting the sentiments of Muslims living all around the world.

They also urged all Muslim countries to effectively utilize the platform of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convey to the western world how Muslims feel when their religious sentiments are repeatedly hurt by open display of disrespect by the mischievous elements to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

They, while appreciating Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s move to distance his government from the caricature competition, urged the entire western world to strictly refrain from such moves which trigger hatred between communities and religions around the world.

