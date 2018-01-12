KCCI invites media partners for My Karachi expo

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has invited media partners for three-day 15th international trade exhibition “My Karachi: Oasis of Harmony” scheduled to start from April 20, 2018 at Karachi Expo Centre.

“We would like to request you to send us a confirmation letter about your participation in the exhibition as Media Supporter along with a high-resolution logo of your esteemed organization so that the same can be displayed in all the promotional materials including banners, backdrops, pamphlets, standees and brochures, etc,” KCCI invitation to media houses issued here on Thursday said.