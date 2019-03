Karachi

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has been invited to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit-2019 scheduled to be held in Washington DC from 10 to 12 June.

The invitation has been extended to KCCI by Senior Commercial Officer at Consulate General of the United States of America here, Mark Russel during visit to KCCI. Acting President KCCI Khurram Shahzad, Vice President Asif Sheikh Javaid, Commercial Assistant at US Consulate Karachi Tashfeen Mehdi, former presidents KCCI Haroon Agar and former senior vice president Muhammad Ibrahim Kasumbi also attended the meeting, said a KCCI Press release on Friday.

Mark Russel said SelectUSA Summit would be a big event, which would provide good opportunities to Pakistani investors, who are seeking to expand their business in USA.

Pakistani firms keen to break into the U.S. market, or those who were already present in the United States but wanted to expand their footprint and sought new opportunities could participate in SelectUSA Investment Summit which would give companies the opportunity to find out more about investment opportunities and make connections with business partners in the United States.

This summit was an ideal platform to learn about the US business environment, industry trends and new opportunities. It would also give participating companies a chance to find out more about how to go for expanding their business to the United States, he added.

Mark Russel informed that the summit would showcase investment opportunities in every corner of the United States, while high profile business and government leaders would share insights into the latest business trends.

He mentioned that the past two summits attracted more than 1,000 business investors, more than 50 states and territories, and over 3,000 total attendees while Pakistani delegates have also been participating in this summit.

KCCI’s Acting President Khurram Shahzad assured that Karachi Chamber would work on sending a delegation from Karachi Chamber to the United States for participation in SelectUSA Investment Summit.

It would help in bringing the business communities of the two countries more close to each other and promoting trade and investment ties between the two friendly countries.—APP

