KCCI, Hashmanis Foundation hold free medical camp

Karachi

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) in collaboration with Hashmanis Foundation organized a day-long free medical camp here at Majeed Bawany Auditorium.

The blood sugar, Cholesterol, Uric Acid, Bone Mineral Density and Eye Tests were performed by the medical teams of Hashmani Hospital, a KCCI statement said on Saturday.

Besides large number of KCCI members and staff, the Medical Camp was also attended by Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, Acting President KCCI Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak, Vice President Rehan Hanif, Chairman KCCI Sub-Committee for Health & Education Ismail Suriya, and KCCI Managing Committee members.

Chairman of Hashmanis Foundation, Dr. Sharif Hashmani, while highlighting the successful journey of Hashmanis Foundation, informed that the hospital has been providing the best eye care facilities to the patients through state-of-the-art technologies being widely used around the world.

Besides providing eye care facilities, Hashmani Hospital has also been equally focusing on carrying out extensive research work which has been published in numerous international journals.

He said that Hashmani Hospital provides free eye care facilities to the needy patients and charges very nominal amount from others.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) & Former President KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, while appreciating the dedicated services being offered by Hashmani Hospital particularly to the needy patients of Pakistani society, assured full support and cooperation of Karachi Chamber to the Hospital in all its initiatives.

Highlighting the journey of Businessmen Group, he informed Chairman Hashmanis Foundation that BMG has been constantly winning KCCI’s elections since last two decades because of its clear policy of Public Service.

He informed that KCCI has been holding medical camps every year as such camps have also been organized by the Indus Hospital, Dr. Essa Laboratory and Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation which provided similar Checkup Facilities, besides collected blood donations for their humanitarian services.—APP