KCCI demands stringent action against profiteers, hoarders

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Keeping in view uncontrolled prices of many household commodities before the month of Ramazan, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Muffasar Atta Malik has urged the Sindh Government, Karachi Municipal Corporation and concern departments to take stringent action against those profiteers and hoarders who are responsible for looting the masses and creating a situation in which many commodities largely being used during Sehri and Iftaar have gone beyond the reach of the public, particularly the poor segment of society.

President KCCI noted that prices of many household commodities, fruits and vegetables etc. have been fearlessly raised by vendors due to lack of efficient price control mechanism, resulting in further intensifying the hardships being faced by the poor masses, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“A large number of citizens have been complaining that the administration at the district level has totally lost control over commodity prices, profiteering and hoarding, he added.

Globally, prices of various commodities are immediately reduced and special offers and discounts are given to welcome the holy month of Ramazan but unfortunately, in our country, the greedy profiteers immediately raise prices of kitchen products to get maximum profits and hoarders create artificial shortages, President KCCI said.