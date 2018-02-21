KCCI, CCIK aghast over rally in favour of rape accused

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, two business chambers the territory have condemned the recent public rallies held by an alliance of Hindu extremist groups in Kathua in support of the SPO and other criminals involved in rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl.

The business chambers in their separate statements issued in Srinagar demanded an enquiry into the case.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCIC) in its statement said, “The chamber is grieved by the protests asking for release of the arrested persons involved in rape, abduction and killing of the minor girl, Aasifa, in Kathua. It is also reprehensible that the protests have been led by politicians. We as a trade body and being on the forefront of not only trade issues but issues confronting us as a society want the law to take its course.”

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Kashmir (CCIK) said it was shocked over a procession taken out recently by anti-social elements, with Indian flags in their hands, in support of the culprits. This act has sent shockwaves in the hearts and minds of the Muslim community which is a minority in the Jammu region, it added.—KMS